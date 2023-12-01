The Chesterton Police Facebook page announced that North Mineral Springs Road between Planet Court and U.S. 20 is closed indefinitely.

The Town of Porter announced the indefinite closure of North Mineral Spring Road between Planet Court and U.S. Highway 20, which began Friday (Dec 1).

Following a just completed inspection, Porter County authorities have found the bridge over the Little Calumet River—located between Planet Court and U.S. 20—unsafe for traffic due to the deterioration of its steel beams.

The bridge is scheduled for replacement soon.