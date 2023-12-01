Each year during National Police Week, Portage Police Officers have the opportunity to make donations, in lieu of having their vehicles inspected during their annual memorial.

This year on “giving Tuesday” police were able to donate $1,000 to the Portage Township Food Pantry”, due to their donations.

While at the pantry, police say they learned a bit more about the great work they are doing, how many families they are helping, and the high costs involved.

Police say they’re hopeful this donation can provide some extra help during the holiday season.