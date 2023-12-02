Indiana State Police K9 Koda has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Koda’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Falco, Gary, IN- EOW 7/13/23”.

In July, K9 Falco was shot and killed during a canine apprehension of a subject wanted for aggravated battery and reckless endangerment.

K9 Falco had served with the Gary Police Department for eight years.

Koda and her partner, Trooper Hunter McCord, are assigned to the Indianapolis District and typically patrol in Marion County on the evening shift.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The potentially lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,350 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Additional information on Vested Interest in K9s can be found at www.vik9s.org.