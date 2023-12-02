The South Shore Line announced it will be extending its “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” monthly ticket promotion.

Due to the ongoing busing and construction related to Double Track, the BOGO monthly ticket will be extended through June 2024, when full train service is expected to be up and running.

All monthly tickets purchased for the month of January 2024 will remain valid for February 2024.

Passengers purchasing a paper January monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through February, and passengers purchasing a digital January monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a February ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Feb. 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their February tickets if they receive a January monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.