One person was injured in a T-bone crash at the intersection of southbound Ind. 49 and Voyage Boulevard in Chesterton on Thursday afternoon, the Chesterton Fire Department is reporting.

The Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page Friday that the Chesterton Police Department had not yet completed its investigation of the accident. According to the CFD it occurred at 2:38 p.m., while the crew of Engine 510 was on its way to a scheduled walk-through of the new Chipotle at Coffee Creek Center. Firefighters arrived at the scene almost immediately after impact.

They found one patient in a Jeep Renegade complaining of chest pain and a headache but not of neck or back pain. The driver of the second vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, escaped injury, the CFD said.

Firefighters assessed the injured person and took vital signs, then transferred care to an EMS unit where the patient was taken to a hospital.

Further information on the injured person was not given.