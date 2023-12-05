Board-certified family nurse practitioner Tana Kish is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Winfield.

Tana Kish, NP, earned her master of science degree in nursing at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Ind. and her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

In addition to family medicine, her clinical interests include acute and chronic conditions, collaborative patient care, patient education and preventive care.

Kish is accepting new patients at the Winfield Health Center, 11161 Randolph St. in Winfield.

In person and virtual visits are available. To make an appointment, call (219) 662-9424.