The City of La Porte in conjunction with residential developer Park Street Community, LLC, has announced plans for a $12 million capital investment in townhomes and single-family homes on the City’s east side.

Based out of Indiana, Park Street Community LLC will develop 34 acres adjacent to the Thomas Rose Industrial Park that were recently annexed into the city limits of La Porte. Park Street Community LLC plans to build 118 townhomes and 19 single family homes on the property. The cost of said homes will be in the $340,000-405,000 range. La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said this project will be a major step forward in addressing the city’s current housing shortage.

“It is no secret that La Porte lacks adequate options when it comes to housing,” Dermody said. “Over the last several decades, there has been very limited development of new homes around our community. Thanks to the Healthcare Foundation’s recent housing study, we’ve been able to identify exactly what is needed and hit the ground running. It is exciting that several new developers see the potential in our community and decide that La Porte is the place to invest.”

Park Street representative John Kavchak said, “La Porte continues to implement strong, pro- growth policies which bolster its standing as a great place to live. We seek to support La Porte’s growth by providing housing at the intersection of quality and price point and look forward to helping fill the wide gap between housing supply and demand.”

As part of this project, Dermody said the city has agreed to run new water and wastewater infrastructure to serve the development.

“Our water and wastewater superintendents, Tim Werner and Jerry Jackson, recognize the impact a development of this caliber could have on our city and were quick to offer their support for the project,” Dermody said. “We are grateful to them and their teams for seeing the vision and helping to make it a reality.”

For more information on this development, contact the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership at 219-324-8584.