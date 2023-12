City of La Porte firefighters will once again be teaching a free courses on CPR.

The classes, instructed by the department’s very own firefighters at Fire Station #1, are approximately four hours long and offered on December 17 @ 8 a.m. and noon.

The program is made possible in part by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.

Those interested can learn more and sign up by contacting lpfdcpr@gmail.com or 219-362-3456.