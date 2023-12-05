News release by Indiana DNR:

Registration is open until March 1 for the return of the Happy Little (Virtual) 5K, which the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) welcome back after last year’s Indiana debut.

Race participation is open to everyone, and registrants can complete their 5K anywhere outdoors – on foot, or by bike, skate, paddle or using a mobility device – anytime between Earth Day and Arbor Day, April 22 and 26, respectively.

For $36 per person, each participant will receive a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative bib number and a Bob Ross-inspired finisher’s medal. All race proceeds will again support tree planting and other healthy-forest initiatives in Indiana State Parks. In 2023, the virtual race raised more than $16,000.

“This is a great way to celebrate Indiana State Parks and Indiana’s connection to Bob Ross, and get some exercise at the same time,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for Indiana State Parks. “We are grateful for all those who sign up to participate and support the management of our parks’ natural resources.”

Ross filmed his iconic television show, The Joy of Painting, in Muncie for more than a decade. The program was aired on public television stations around the world. The virtual event was first created by the Michigan DNR in partnership with Bob Ross, Inc. in 2020. Nine states have since joined the Happy Little 5K, including Indiana.

For more information and to sign up for the event, visit runsignup.com/happylittletrees. Participants should select Indiana on the registration to support Indiana State Parks.