In Chesterton, the northbound lane of South Calumet Road, in the 700 block, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Tuesday, Dec. 5) according to Chesterton Assistant Street Commissioner Dan Moy.

A NIPSCO contractor will be doing restoration work in the area, following the relocation of a NIPSCO pole earlier this fall.

The southbound lane of South Calumet Road will remain open and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.