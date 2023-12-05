The South Shore Line (SSL) announced it will host a multi-team emergency preparedness drill today (Tuesday, Dec. 5) on its tracks just west of Sheridan Avenue in Michigan City.

The South Shore Line says the federally mandated drill is a key component in the SSL’s continuing efforts to familiarize first responders with railroad crisis response procedures.

It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and expected to last until approximately 12 p.m. The event will not impact any scheduled train service, although train passengers and passers-by may notice multiple emergency vehicles and personnel in the area of the drill.

The crisis scenario involves an active shooter onboard a passenger train, and will be performed in conjunction with the following agencies and organizations: the Federal Railroad Administration; the Department of Homeland Security; TSA; the Indiana Department of Transportation; the Indiana State Police; Michigan City Police; Michigan City SWAT; NICTD Transit Police; LaPorte County 911; and others.

Please note: This drill is an internal exercise and will not be open to public and media.