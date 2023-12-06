Crown Point, Ind. — Gastroenterologist Rida Aslam, DO, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Aslam completed her training at the New York Institute of Technology – College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, N.Y. Her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in gastroenterology were both completed at what is now Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, Ill.

Her clinical interests include chronic liver disease, colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. Aslam is accepting new patients at 1205 S. Main St., Suite 201 in Crown Point.

To make an appointment, call (219) 663-6520.