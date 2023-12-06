One person was airlifted and two others were transported to the hospital late Monday afternoon, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Ardendale Avenue in Pine Township, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police is reporting.

The Town of Chesterton said on a Facebook post that according to the PCSP, at 5:45 p.m. the driver of a 2017 Nissan SUV was northbound on Ardendale Avenue when he pulled in front of a 2009 Dodge Ram westbound on U.S. 20.

“The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to go off the roadway into a ditch on the north side of U.S. 20,” the PCSP said, while the Nissan SUV “flipped over onto its passenger side.”

The female passenger in the Nissan was airlifted to hospital in South Bend with “serious injuries,” while both the driver of the Nissan and the female driver of the Dodge were transported to local hospitals, the PCSP said.

The Town of Chesterton said Tuesday that the PCSP Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

Chesterton Deputy Chief Rudy Jimenez said that members of the CFD dive team assisted in the water-filled ditch with the removal of patients from the two vehicles.