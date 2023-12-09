Update: The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Christian Fritts has been located and is safe.

Original post:

Silver alert declared overnight for Newton County man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Newton County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Christian William Fritts, an 18-year-old white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 108 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a brown carpenter jacket, brown khakis, white/grey sketchers.

Christian is missing from De Motte, Indiana which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, December 07, 2023, at 1:00pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christian William Fritts, contact the Newton County Sheriff Department at 219-4745661 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

The Indiana State Police Facebook page will post updates.