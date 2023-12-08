Press release from The Salvation Army of Michigan City:

La PORTE COUNTY, IN – The mayors of Michigan City and La Porte are ready for a friendly battle of their respective cities in support of The Salvation Army.

A “Red Kettle Ring Off” is set for Wednesday, December 20 during which Mayor Duane Parry of Michigan City and Mayor Tom Dermody of La Porte will each man a red kettle in their cities, competing to see who can raise the most funds to support the Christmas campaigns in each city.

In Michigan City, Mayor Parry will staff the red kettle at Al’s Supermarket on Karwick Plaza from 10 am to 7 pm with his staff, family, and friends. Mayor Dermody will do the same at Kroger in La Porte from 9 am to 6 pm.

Mayors of both cities look forward to this annual competition, and Mayor Dermody says it has become an important holiday tradition in the City of La Porte. “Everyone knows I love a little friendly competition,” he said. “But it’s even better when it benefits such a great cause.”

“This ‘Red Kettle Ring Off’ could not come at a better time for us,” said Major Charles Pinkston, who oversees The Salvation Army of La Porte with his wife, Major Katie Pinkston. “Funds raised by Mayor Dermody in La Porte could help us achieve our campaign goal so we can continue offering services to those in need.”

Both Salvation Army locations have experienced an increase in requests for service over the past year, with more La Porte County residents struggling in the post-pandemic economy. Funds raised through The Salvation Army Christmas Campaign help serve local families with food and toys for the holidays, and also supports programs throughout the year.

Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City with her husband, Major Dale Simmons, said campaign funds are crucial to maintain this high level of service to families in need. “We are so grateful for Mayor Parry and Mayor Dermody for taking time out of their day to help support our campaigns,” she said. “It’s been a challenging year for all of us, and we appreciate the help we have received from our communities.”

Those interested in ringing a bell for The Salvation Army can sign up to ring in Michigan City or La Porte by visiting www.RegisterToRing.com. Red kettles will be out through December 23.

More information about the programs and services offered at The Salvation Army can be found at www.samichigancity.org or www.salaporte.org.