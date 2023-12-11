The Indiana Department of Insurance on Friday issued a warning to Hoosiers seeking health insurance coverage through the Federal Marketplace.

The department advises caution regarding websites offering rewards like debit or cash cards in exchange for signing up through them. These “lead generating” websites collect users’ personal information and may provide inaccurate information about insurance coverage. The department urges Indiana residents to exercise skepticism regarding third-party websites promoting marketplace health plans and incentives.

“Consumers should verify information directly through official marketplace resources before entering any personal details or selecting a plan,” stated Alexandria Peck, Indiana Department of Insurance Chief Deputy Commissioner of Compliance. If you suspect fraud, contact the Indiana Attorney General’s office at www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/consumer-protection-division.

“If you need assistance, an Indiana Navigator can assist you with the process of signing up for marketplace coverage or you can contact an insurance agent,” Peck stated. You may work with an Indiana Navigator in any county in Indiana free of charge. Find a Navigator in your area.

The Indiana Department of Insurance provides a Marketplace Insurance Providers Map to help you determine what insurance providers are in your county. Hoosiers may be entitled to enhanced financial assistance and subsidies via the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Visit Healthcare.gov to learn about the different types of plans offered through the marketplace.

Important Dates