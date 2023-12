The Valparaiso Police are recognizing the efforts of the 2023 Officer, Supervisor, and Investigator of the year.

The awards, given annually, are voted on by the membership of the department, and awarded each December.

Congratulations to this year’s recipients.

Officer of the Year – Patrolman Ethan Biggs

Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Jon Watson

Investigator of the Year – Detective Eric Pickford