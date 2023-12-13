CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital Ahmer Festok, DO, was recently presented with the St. Raphael Award from the hospital’s nursing staff.

Dr. Festok received the award in recognition of his outstanding dedication, teamwork and respect for the nursing staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point and for his commitment to the mission and values at Franciscan Alliance.

Tisha Casey, Julie Kruzan and Mindy Palmquist, all of whom are RNs in the Progressive Care Unit, nominated Dr. Festok for the award. Casey, Kruzan and Palmquist noted Dr. Festok’s respect for the nursing staff and his compassionate care for patients and nurses alike in their joint nomination.

“Dr. Festok doesn’t only come to the floor to see his patients,” the three nurses said. “He also comes to develop professional relationships with the nurses taking care of the patients.”

Dr. Festok earned his medical degree from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, Ala. and completed his internal medicine residency at Northeast Georgia Hospital System in Gainesville, Ga.

The St. Raphael Award is named for the patron saint of healing, who serves those seeking healing of body, mind and spirit as well as those in healthcare professions.