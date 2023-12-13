NIPSCO announces the completed installation of nearly 19 miles of new 24” steel gas pipeline that will service the new battery plant in the City of Kokomo with a safe, reliable source of natural gas for the future. This new gas system expansion also supports opportunity for future economic growth in Cass, Howard, and Miami Counties; the project included an additional 800 feet of 16” steel pipeline, safety enhancements to the existing Walton gas regulator station, and a new customer station in Kokomo that will serve as a dual gas supply to the battery pant as well as the Greater Kokomo area.

“NIPSCO is steadfast in the economic development sector, providing the essential energy delivery service needed to grow communities,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Economic Development and Public Affairs. “Our team diligently works to forge positive relationships with new industries and businesses looking to build here in northern Indiana. This new gas system expansion is an example of how NIPSCO supports regional economic growth, and the successful completion of the work was possible through the support of local community leaders and stakeholders. We value these relationships and thank all who were involved.”

The company is proud to share that through this work, there were more than 250 local union and trade workers employed. This job creation initiative has a ripple effect to the local economy, bringing in new business to local restaurants, housing and overall positively impacting the surrounding communities.

This significant project is a testament to NIPSCO’s commitment to delivering safe, reliable service and contributing to regional economic growth. To learn more about NIPSCO’s economic development initiatives, visit www.NIPSCO.com/partner-with-us/economic-development.

About NIPSCO: Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 859,000 natural gas and 483,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.