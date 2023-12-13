On Tuesday Morning, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) announced that their department, along with the Wheatfield Police Department, are currently investigating a “potential murder” at an apartment in the Town of Wheatfield.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a person of interest is in custody and was being interviewed.

The JCSO said that public safety is not believed to be compromised, but they request the community’s cooperation for an effective investigation. The JCSO said more details will be provided later.