The Town of Porter has released the detour map for the bridge closure on North Mineral Springs Road between Planet Court and U.S. Highway 20, the Town of Chesterton posted on their Facebook page.

The bridge has been closed since Dec. 1, but INDOT has only just finalized official detours for truck traffic.

Traffic southbound on Mineral Springs Road from Planet Court will be directed to eastbound Beam Street, then to northbound Wagner Road, then to U.S. 20.

Traffic southbound on Mineral Springs Road from U.S. 20 will be directed to eastbound U.S. 20, then to southbound Wagner Road.

Traffic westbound on U.S. 20 will be directed to eastbound Beam Street.

Traffic eastbound on U.S. 20 will be directed to southbound Wagner Road.

Porter Director of Development/Building Commissioner Michael Barry said that detour signage is being manufactured now and should be installed this week. He added that a plan will be presented to the Town Council for the erection of temporary directional signage serving businesses at 333 N. Mineral Springs Road, which have been left “isolated” by the bridge closure.

Last month Porter County authorities found the bridge unsafe for traffic due to the deterioration of its steel beams.

The bridge will remain closed indefinitely, pending its replacement.