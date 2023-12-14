Press release from La Porte County Auditor Tim Stabosz:

12/13/23 (La Porte, Indiana) — Timothy Stabosz, La Porte County Auditor, today reminded taxpayers that the deadline day to file for property tax exemptions for the 2023 pay 2024 tax billing cycle is December 31, 2023. Stabosz stated, “We want everyone to be aware of, and receive, the deductions that the law provides for.” He indicated that the most commonly used exemption, by far, is the homestead exemption, which allows taxpayers a deduction for the use of property as their primary residence. Only one homestead exemption is allowed per individual or married couple, and it should be noted that taxpayers need to reapply for the exemption, if there are any deed changes to a parcel. Stabosz continued, “It is important to note that, as a result of changes to state law in 2023 by the Indiana legislature, that in 2023 pay 2024, the $3000 mortgage exemption will be permanently eliminated. However, the standard exemption for homesteads will increase from $45,000 to $48,000, as an offset,” he said. “Homesteaders do not need to take any additional action to receive this deduction; it will automatically be applied.”

Stabosz indicated that the other 4 most commonly used deductions are the over 65, blind or disabled, veteran disability, and solar/wind/geothermal.

To receive the over 65 deduction, single individuals must have an adjusted gross income of $32,610 or less, and for married couples, it must be $43,480 or less.

Additional information on exemptions, what exemptions a taxpayer may be entitled to, or questions in general, may be directed to the auditor’s office by calling (219) 326-6808 Ext. 2004, or the auditor can be e-mailed at tstabosz@laporteco.in.gov, or the public may visit the office from 8am-4pm, Monday through Friday, 555 Michigan Avenue, Suite 205, La Porte, IN 46350.