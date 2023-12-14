Press release by Michigan City Area Schools:

Cyber Security is one of the fastest growing occupational fields, a career that pays well and has high job satisfaction. The cadets of the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) are obtaining a head start on the requirements of being a security manager of an information systems network by participating in Cyber Patriot, the national high school cyber security competition. They competed on December 7th, defending against a mock cyber attack. Besides the technical skills of manipulating the virtual imagery, cadets are also exercising decisiveness and judgment regarding making choices in a stressful situation. This was the state qualifying round. Results will be released next week.

“CyberPatriot provides great experience for a growing career field,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “We are very fortunate here at MCHS to have Mr. Ralph Gee, the Engineering and Robotics Instructor, to advise us on the best way to prepare for the competition.”

Gee was impressed with the improvement made by the cadets this year. “It is great that all three will return, as they have established a solid foundation for us to compete at the next level.” MCHS’s goal is to make it to the National Finals which are held in the Washington, DC area every Spring.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, cited the effort demonstrated by the cadets on the team. “These cadets really show our “whole cadet” concept. We run a well-rounded program, exposing cadets to all JROTC extracurriculars.”

Besides the CyberPatriot competition, the cadets also participated in the Portage High School JROTC Military Drill Meet, provided Color Guards for the LaPorte County Veterans Court graduation and the MCHS Boys home basketball games, and supported the Salvation Army and the Michigan City Area Schools One City One Sound holiday concert.