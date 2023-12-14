News release by South Shore Line:

’Tis the season for free rides! To let riders know it has been a pleasure serving them throughout 2023 and provide another opportunity for friends and family to create more memories, South Shore Line (SSL) has expanded its Kids Ride Free program to ALL trains and train times for a limited time.

Tuesday, December 26, through Friday, January 5, up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride any train for free — ALL weekend, holiday, off-peak, or rush hour weekday trains — when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Quiet car remains in effect on the last car of rush hour trains during this time.

Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment & Implementation, said, “It’s important to us that we let our riders know how much we appreciate their loyal ridership throughout the year, and we wanted to do this at a time of year when more families and friends will be together. Hopefully offering free rides for kids on all trains will allow more families to enjoy the holiday activities along the South Shore Line and in Chicago.”

Temporary busing to stations between Gary and Dune Park remains in effect: https://mysouthshoreline.com/south-shore-line-schedule-revision-serviceannouncement-oct-25-2023/.

Keep up with the SSL on social media for special announcements like these. In the past, the SSL has offered many free ride promotions for their riders. The Kids Ride Free program is part of the SSL’s ongoing effort to provide affordable and convenient transportation to and from South Bend, Northwest Indiana, and Chicago. Additionally, the SSL offers reduced fares for seniors, military personnel, commuting students, infants, and passengers with disabilities on all trains year-round.

For more information on train schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).