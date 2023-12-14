City of La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin today announced his retirement, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Brettin, who has served on the department for nearly 30 years, will step down as chief on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. He will remain on the force until May 23 in order to offer support and guidance to his replacement, as well as to use accrued time off. Dermody said Brettin leaves behind big shoes to fill.

“Chief Brettin’s leadership throughout this administration has been nothing short of remarkable,” Dermody said. “Under his watch we have cracked down on drug traffickers and violent offenders, expanded our use of modern technologies, and have made it clear that we are a law-and-order community. I firmly believe that the residents of the City of La Porte are safer now than they were four years ago, and that is largely thanks to Paul’s leadership and devotion to the community he serves. Though we will miss him, we wish him all the best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

Brettin first began his career with the La Porte Police Department in 1994 as a civilian desk officer. Since then, he’s worked in nearly every role in the department, including Field Training Officer, Chief of Detectives, Street Crimes Task Force member and several other leadership titles before ultimately becoming Chief in 2020.

During his four years at the helm, he has increased patrol with new UTV and eBike programs, prioritized mental health by bringing on the city’s first-ever Public Safety Social Worker, increased use of modern technology with drones, FLOCK license plate readers and wireless parking enforcement, and created new units like the Emergency Response Team and the Proactive Crime Team to help combat crime in our city. Of all his accomplishments, Brettin said he’s most proud of the team he and his fellow officers have built.

“It truly has been an honor to serve this community for the past 30 years,” Brettin said. “Though it was a difficult decision, I am comforted by the fact that I leave behind a team strong, well-trained, professional officers who always give 100 percent. Assembling this team has been a privilege, and I know they will continue to make both myself and the community proud.”

In lieu of Brettin’s retirement, Dermody said the City will be accepting applications for the Chief position through Jan. 12. He said the new Chief will be announced on Feb. 5.

