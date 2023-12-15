An Indiana State Police K-9 was injured after being shot in the paw during a pursuit Thursday morning in Lake County. At around 8:37 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling westbound on I-80 in Lake County. Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop after the vehicle merged onto I-65 northbound from I-80.

The driver failed to stop, and the troopers initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued onto the Indiana Toll Road and I-80/94 before entering local roads in Gary. The suspect vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Wisconsin Street in Gary, where the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

An Indiana State Police K-9 was deployed during the foot chase. During the apprehension of the suspect, the ISP K-9, named Rogue, suffered a gunshot wound to her paw. Rogue’s handler immediately placed her into his police car and drove her to a local animal hospital for emergency treatment. Police said on Thursday that Rogue was in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Police did not specify who shot the K-9.

The suspect, 22-year-old Damontae Reed, from Gary, was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail where he is preliminarily charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement while operating a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Police say all charges listed are preliminary and subject to change at the conclusion of the investigation. More information may be released as the investigation progresses.

Also, during the initial vehicle pursuit, a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-80 at the 13.5 mile-marker which involved one of the troopers in the pursuit. The trooper was forced to take evasive action to avoid another vehicle, which resulted in the police car running off the roadway and coming to a stop in a water-filled, roadside ditch. The trooper was not injured.