The Indiana State Police Bremen Post is welcoming its newest four-legged officer, K-9 Daisy.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police Master Trooper John Wilson graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Training School. Trooper Wilson was joined by his new K-9 partner, Daisy, at the ceremony held in Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Police K9 School is an annual 12-week school held in Indianapolis, with over 480 hours of instruction to include obedience, tracking, locating articles of evidence, apprehension of fighting or fleeing suspects, building searches, narcotics detection, and handler protection. K-9 handlers also receive training in K-9 legal concepts and classes on odor detection theory and tracking situations. Teams train at night and in varying conditions with scenario based training and problem-solving situations for eight to ten hours a day.

Indiana State Police K-9 breeds include German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, and Dutch Shepherds, all imported from Europe. The K-9s are certified through Dogs for Law Enforcement Organization.

Daisy is a Belgian Malinois that is a year and a half old. Wilson is a 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. Daisy and Wilson will patrol throughout the Bremen District made up of Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko County.