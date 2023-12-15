This holiday season marks NIPSCO’s 11th annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, which combines donations from both the company and its employees to benefit various community-serving organizations across northern Indiana.

The Hope for the Holidays campaign has become a beloved tradition at NIPSCO, with employees eagerly participating year after year. It’s a testament to the company’s commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

As part of the effort, NIPSCO employees donated more than 1,000 toys to eight Toys for Tots organizations located throughout the NIPSCO service area. Counties supported include:

Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben and Wells

Elkhart County

Lake County

LaPorte County

Miami, Cass, Howard, Fulton, Wabash, Grant and Tipton

North Lake Co. (Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Whiting)

Porter, Starke and Jasper

St. Joseph County

The sense of fulfillment that comes with giving back to the community is unmatched, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “Our ‘Hope for the Holidays’ initiative is just one of the many ways in which we strive to create a positive impact in the communities we’re privileged to serve. We look forward to continuing this tradition of giving and spreading hope and cheer to those in need.”

NIPSCO’s contribution towards the Toys for Tots program is just one of the many initiatives the company has undertaken this holiday season. Recently, the organization gifted 200 bags filled with toiletries and other supplies to Gabriel’s Horn of Porter County and the Crisis Center of Lake County. In addition, NIPSCO has been teaming up with various non-profit organizations and programs throughout northern Indiana to donate employee volunteer hours and/or more than $150,000 in company and employee donations.

The community partnerships include:

Blessings in a Backpack of Fort Wayne

Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana

Community Harvest of Northeast Indiana

Community Help Network in Crown Point

Gary YWCA

Kokomo Urban Outreach

LaPorte County Sherriff’s Christmas Program

Make a Kid Smile of Northwest Indiana

Managed East Chicago Housing Authority

Miami County Helping Hands

North Calumet and Calumet Township Trustees Offices in Lake County

Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana

Shop with a Cop in Michigan City

St. Joe Sheriff Lodge 155

St. Jude House Domestic Violence Shelter in Crown Point

Tradewinds in Merrillville

Through powerful partnerships with local organizations, NIPSCO has been able to provide food, clothes and toys to families who otherwise might not have had items these available this holiday season. For more information on other ways NIPSCO gives back to the community, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.