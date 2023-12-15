VALPARAISO, IN – In partnership with the Indiana Fire & Public Safety Training Academy, the MAAC Foundation is proud to announce the graduation of its 13th Fire Academy.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 6:00 PM CST at Wheeler High School. The 42 graduates represent Beverly Shores, Cass Clinton, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Kouts, Lake Hills, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Liberty, Lowell, Munster,

Porter, South Haven, Springfield Township, Saint John, Union Township, and Washington Township Fire Departments. These recruits have completed a rigorous 6-month training program that included instruction in fire suppression, hazmat operations, and technical rescue, along with other firefighting skills. They have also learned about the importance of community service and public education.

“It’s impressive to see these courageous individuals serving our communities as first responders, said Celina Weatherwax, President and CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “They worked hard to meet the metrics necessary to be certified firefighters.”

The graduation ceremony is open to the public and will be held on:

Friday, December 15, 2023, at 6:00 PM CST

Wheeler High School

Auditorium

587 West 300 North

Valparaiso, Indiana 46385

The MAAC’s mission is to facilitate training and skill enhancement on a comprehensive campus that is safe and inclusive to all first responders and the community. For more information about the MAAC Foundation, please visit www.maacfoundation.org