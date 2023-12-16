Press release by Health Foundation of La Porte: LA PORTE – In a strategic move to better align with its mission and vision, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte announces a name change to Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL). The new name captures the organization’s focus, emphasizing HFL’s understanding of health and the many factors which influence health.

The foundation was established from the sale of the IU Health La Porte Hospital in 2016, and the original name, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, honored the history of the hospital foundation and its impact. Health has always been the essence behind HFL’s mission of empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is defined as a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. The new name reflects that health is influenced by many factors, including housing, income, education, access to healthcare and the quality of care, and relationships. By evolving into Health Foundation of La Porte, the organization aims to clarify its role in the community and emphasize its dedication to fostering a thriving La Porte County for all residents.

Understanding health in this broader sense is the reason HFL works with a diverse range of partners on a broad range of projects, programs, and initiatives. Since November 2017, HFL has invested more than $41 million in the La Porte County community, enriching the lives of residents every day.

HFL’s investments include partner collaborations to

Build trails and improve infrastructure for parks and playgrounds to create opportunities to be active for all residents;

Make housing more accessible;

Decrease infant mortality;

Support academic success for children and youth;

Increase access to mental health services and social services for community members of all ages;

Broaden transportation services;

Reduce food insecurity by increasing access

And bring community members together through the arts.

And through the Healthy Partners initiative, HFL has provided education, support, and state-of-the art meeting spaces for collaboration and learning to more than 80 nonprofit organizations and government entities at the HFL Conference & Learning Center.

Considering the measurable impact these investments are making on the physical, mental, and social well-being of community members, the HFL Board of Directors has decided it is time the name more accurately reflects the vision and mission of the foundation.

HFL President and CEO Maria Fruth states, “As Health Foundation of La Porte, the foundation remains committed to its mission of empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. The new name represents a significant step forward in solidifying the foundation’s purpose and amplifying its impact on community health.”