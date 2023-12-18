Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced that the Department of Transportation has awarded a grant to the Indiana Department of Transportation for the Flex Road Project to improve conditions on the Borman Expressway in the Northwest Indiana region.

According to the Department of Transportation, the $127 million federal investment will implement Traffic System Management and Operations strategies to enhance travel time, reliability, safety, and decrease carbon emissions from the I-65 interchange in Gary, Indiana, to the I-294/I-80 and I-94 interchange in Illinois.

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan stated, “The utilization of the Borman Expressway is a fact of life for countless residents of Northwest Indiana, commuters, and commerce. I am thrilled that this federal investment will complement the serious dedication of Governor Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation to alleviate congestion, enhance our commercial corridor, and improve the safety and travel conditions on the Borman Expressway. Let us continue to collaborate and ensure that this invaluable project is implemented as expeditiously as possible to benefit all residents, commuters, and commerce in our region.”

“The Flex Road Project will improve travel time, increase reliability, enhance safety, and reduce carbon emissions on a 12-mile critical commerce corridor,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “We are pleased to join our federal partners in celebrating this significant USDOT grant to Indiana, the Crossroads of America.”

For additional information from the State of Indiana and the Flex Road Project website, click here.