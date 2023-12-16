To ensure the South Shore Line provides the best experience possible to riders this holiday season, the holiday train and ticket office schedule is available in advance. Please see the schedule below for more information:

Kids Ride Free, all trains

To say Happy Holidays and take advantage of local school breaks, SSL will expand for a limited time its Kids Ride Free program to ALL trains and train times.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 5, up to three children 13 years of age and younger may ride any train for free — ALL weekend, holiday, off-peak or rush hour weekday trains — when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Please note the Quiet Car remains in effect on the last car of rush hour trains during this time.

Holiday Train Schedule

Sun., Dec. 24 – SSL operates a weekend/holiday schedule on Christmas Eve.

– SSL operates a regular weekday schedule. Sun., Dec . 31 – SSL operates a weekend/holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve. Alcohol is prohibited all day; glass bottles are prohibited at all times.

Ticket Office Schedule –If ticket office is closed, please purchase from ticket vending machine, South Shore mobile app, or onboard the train (cash only).