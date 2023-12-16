Firefighters rescued a pair of students stuck in one of the elevators at Chesterton High School on Thursday afternoon,according to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton.

Firefighters responded to the high school at 1:23 p.m. On their arrival at Door 31, they were met by a School Resource Officer and led to the elevator. There they “found that the elevator had stopped between floors and was not responding to call signals,” the CFD said.

After trying and failing to recall the elevator to the first floor and then the second, firefighters used a hoistway door unlocking key to open both the outer and inner doors manually, Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said. Firefighters on the second floor were then able to lift the two students up and out of the elevator car.

The CFD cleared the scene at 1:48 p.m.