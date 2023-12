News release by Franciscan Health:

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Board-certified cardiologist Sheryl Christy, DO, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Christy is board-certified in cardiology and attended Midwestern University School of Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill. and completed residency at Midwestern University/Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, Ill. in internal medicine with a fellowship in cardiology.

Dr. Christy’s clinical interests include congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease and preventative cardiology.

She is accepting patients at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Crown Point, 1205 S. Main St., Suite 101 in Crown Point.

To make an appointment, call (219) 662-0077.