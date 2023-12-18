Unity Foundation Vice President Graduates from Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute

Shannon Walker, Vice President of Unity Foundation of La Porte County, recently completed the prestigious Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute. Walker and other Mutz Institute graduates were recognized at the 2023 Philanthropy Leads Dinner on October 10 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Guest speakers included Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Philanthropy Alliance CEO Claudia Cummings and Scott Dorsey, High Alpha and ExactTarget founder.

Launched by IPA in 2021, the Mutz Institute identifies and develops transformational philanthropic leaders in Indiana. Walker was one of 23 members of this year’s class, after being selected through a competitive application process last year.

Walker has served as Unity Foundation’s Vice President since March 2020. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations from Franklin College and a Master of Science in Technology, Leadership, and Innovation from Purdue Polytechnic Institute at Purdue University. She received a Nonprofit Management

Certificate from Indiana School of Philanthropy’s Executive Education Program as part of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte’s Nonprofit Leadership Cohort and participated in the 37th class of Leadership La Porte County. She resides in La Porte with her family.

“The Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute was a life-changing personal and professional development experience,” said Walker. “I learned new ideas from experts throughout the country and gained a new network of colleagues and friends with fellow cohort graduates.”

The Mutz Institute is a cohort-based program that provides a continuing education experience that prepares leaders for board and executive roles at foundations and corporations serving communities across Indiana by showcasing a full range of philanthropic approaches, trends, and practical ideas. It is named for John M. Mutz,

former Indiana Lieutenant Governor, past president of Lilly Endowment Inc., IPA founder, corporate CEO, and Indiana visionary.

“Over the past 10 months, our class of 23 philanthropic leaders from across the state came together to explore topics presented by over 75 philanthropic experts at innovative organizations throughout Indiana and from coast to coast,” said IPA President and CEO Claudia Cummings. “This program allows us to honor John Mutz,

who was integral in the founding of IPA, while developing a talent pipeline of diverse philanthropic leaders.”