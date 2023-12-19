Michigan City High School Student Council and JROTC volunteers sorted all of the food on Saturday, December 16, and received collections at Ames Field.

The food drive more than doubled any previous record for collections.

This year, 17,352.4 pounds of food items were gathered which equals 8.7 tons and is a new record.

Last year, 4.1 tons were collected, and the previous year it was 4.6 tons.

The school that collected the most was Joy Elementary School. Joy collected 5,538.7 (12.9 pounds per student). MCHS Student Council members will present the traveling trophy to them on Wednesday.

Knapp Elementary School and Marsh Elementary School finished 2nd and 3rd, closely followed by Family and friends of Springfield School.

WIMS congratulates all those involved.