The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $541,245.00 to 15 applicants.

“Community recycling grants provide direct investments that make recycling more accessible to Hoosiers. Historically, these grants have provided new equipment for recycling operators and improved local collection programs,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “These grants will make a significant impact on community recycling efforts across Indiana.”

The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, universities, and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana. Here is the list of recipients and the amounts they were awarded:

Brown County Solid Waste Management District $8,363

City of Nappanee $100,000

Clark County Solid Waste $12,173

Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District $68,667

Floyd County Solid Waste Management District $25,125

GardenQuest INC. $1,994

Henry County Solid Waste Management District $8,363

Indianapolis Airport Authority $100,000

Indianapolis Museum of Art, Inc. $34,793

Johnson County Soil and Water Conservation District $3,000

Marshall County Solid Waste $18,844

Purdue University Campus Planning, Architecture and Sustainability $10,108

Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County $100,000

Shelby County Recycling District $22,954

Sullivan County Recycling Center $26,861

This grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project and show the sustainability of the project. For additional information, please contact 800-988-7901 or crgp@idem.IN.gov.

Grants are funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Funds come from the solid waste management fee (IC 13-20-22-1). The fee consists of $0.50 per ton charge on solid waste for final disposal at Indiana municipal solid waste landfills and incinerators. None of the funding comes from tax dollars.