On Monday the Porter County Sheriff’s Office held a Conference to announce they have been selected to receive a federal grant (FY2023 COPS Technology and Equipment – Community Project Funding) in the amount of $400,000.

“We are extremely grateful to all who were involved in selecting our Agency,” the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook.

“The funds will be used for much needed technology upgrades at our Office and a Flock camera subscription. Thank you again!”

Congressman Frank Mrvan spoke at the Conference, as well as Sheriff Balon and Prosecutor Germann.