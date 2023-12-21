The Pax Center is pleased to invite their friends and neighbors for a Christmas Day lunch. In the spirit of the holiday, the Pax Center welcomes everyone to celebrate and share delicious food and friendship on this special day.

In a year that has presented many challenges, the Pax Center remains committed to ensuring that the holiday season is felt by every member of the community. Christmas Day is meant to be a joyful and inclusive occasion, and the Pax Center warmly welcomes the public to come together from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM to enjoy a hearty, home-cooked Christmas meal. This meal is lovingly prepared by the dedicated staff and volunteers of the Pax Center and will include ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and desserts.

Event Details:

Free Christmas Day Lunch

Date: December 25th

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Location: The Pax Center, 605 Washington Street, LaPorte, Indiana.

“We believe nobody in our community should spend Christmas alone or without a warm meal. This time and space is not just about food; it’s also about community and helping our friends and neighbors know that they are never alone during the holidays,” says Nate Loucks, President of the Pax Center.

The Pax Center’s network of community gardens and food pantries works year-round to alleviate hunger and combat loneliness within LaPorte County. The Christmas Day Lunch is an extension of these efforts, ensuring that the spirit of joy and togetherness is accessible to everyone.

No reservations are required to participate. The Pax Center welcomes individuals and families from all walks of life to join this meal.

To learn more about the Christmas Day Lunch or how to volunteer or donate to support the Pax Center’s cause, please contact:

Pax Center:

Jamie Buchanan

(219) 575-7842

The Pax Center thanks the generous volunteers and donors who made this event possible. Together, we can celebrate the season of giving and the strength of our community.

About the Pax Center: The Pax Center is a community-driven organization dedicated to providing nourishment, connection, and support for the residents of LaPorte County, Indiana. This is achieved through a network of community gardens, food pantries, and community meals. For more information, please visit our website at thepaxcenter.com.