The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:17pm, regarding an injury crash at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Coolspring Avenue. Michigan City Police Department Uniform Patrol Shift 2, along with Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS were dispatched to this location.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a vehicle driven by Bill Hadley was traveling northbound on Woodland Avenue. As this vehicle approached the intersection, a juvenile male was crossing the intersection and was struck by Mr. Hadley’s vehicle. Upon arrival of Emergency Services, a juvenile male was located lying in the roadway and patient care was initiated. The juvenile was transported to Franciscan Hospital by LaPorte County EMS.

Multiple subjects have been interviewed regarding this incident. If anyone has further information regarding this incident, please contact Traffic Division Commander Corporal Brian Wright at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!