Citizen appointments the La Porte County Council is seeking to fill in early 2024.
Provided herewith is a list of citizen appointments the La Porte County Council is seeking to fill in early 2024, that the Council is pleased to announce:
La Porte County Library Board, 4 year term, applicant must have lived in library district for at least 2 years
Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 1 year term, applicant must have lived in La Porte County for at least 5 years
Property Tax Board of Appeals, 1 year term, 2 appointments, knowledge of real estate and/or real estate valuation desirable
Regional Sewer and Water District, 4 year term
The Council welcomes expressions of interest by members of the public, who would like to serve. Interested parties can provide a cover letter and, optionally, a resume. Send to the La Porte County Auditor, 555 Michigan Ave., Suite 205, La Porte, IN 46350. Or e-mail tstabosz@laporteco.in.gov. All applications will be forwarded on to members of the La Porte County Council. The deadline for receiving applications is January 5, 2024 at 12pm. Questions can also be directed to the above e-mail address, or the phone number noted below.
Timothy Stabosz
La Porte County Auditor
555 Michigan Avenue, Suite 205
La Porte, IN 46350
(219) 326-6808 Ext. 2226