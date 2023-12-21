Citizen appointments the La Porte County Council is seeking to fill in early 2024.

The Council welcomes expressions of interest by members of the public, who would like to serve. Interested parties can provide a cover letter and, optionally, a resume. Send to the La Porte County Auditor, 555 Michigan Ave., Suite 205, La Porte, IN 46350. Or e-mail tstabosz@laporteco.in.gov. All applications will be forwarded on to members of the La Porte County Council. The deadline for receiving applications is January 5, 2024 at 12pm. Questions can also be directed to the above e-mail address, or the phone number noted below.