Double Track NWI – Construction Next Steps

INFORMATION UPDATED 12/21/2023-

The Double Track Northwest Indiana Project (DT-NWI) is under construction. The project team has information to share about the project’s final steps. The project is currently 93% complete.

Estimated Final Project Completion: May 2024

Effective Oct. 25, 2023, train service resumed between Dune Park and Carroll Ave. stations, including train service to Beverly Shores and 11th St. stations. Busing will remain in effect between Gary Metro Center and Dune Park stations until the project’s completion in 2024.

Bus service will make all intermediate scheduled station stops, and passengers will be bused between the following stations on the new train schedule: Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes, Miller (temporarily located at 6121 Melton Rd), and Gary Metro Center.

GARY- MILLER STATION AREA

The east parking lot has been constructed and the west parking lot is nearing completion. Work is underway in the west parking lot. The new Miller Station building is expected to be complete in January 2024. The station and new parking lots will open to passengers when train service resumes in 2024.

Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, has been temporarily relocated to 6121 Melton Rd., Gary, IN. The former Miller Station, parking lot and platform are inaccessible.

PORTAGE/OGDEN DUNES STATION AREA

The Double Track project’s new Portage/Ogden Dunes South parking lot construction was completed in September 2022.

Platform construction for the new Portage/Ogden Dunes high-level platform began in January 2023 and is expected to run through early 2024. Due to this construction, the Portage/Ogden Dunes parking lot and bus stop are located at the south parking lot (entrance located on Stagecoach Rd). The north Portage/Ogden Dunes station, parking lot and platform are closed and will open when train traffic resumes in 2024.

Traffic lane shifts are continuing to occur periodically on US 12 near Ogden Dunes until the center roadway island construction is complete.

DUNE PARK STATION AREA

Limited work is occurring in this area.

DUNE ACRES AREA

Limited work is occurring in this area.

BEVERLY SHORES STATION AREA

Construction of the two new low-level platforms at Beverly Shores Station is complete. Limited work is happening in this area.

TOWN OF PINES AREA

NICTD owns the property just west of County Line Road north of US 12 in the Town of Pines. The Double Track construction team has various trailers onsite.

Residents can expect equipment moving and vehicles entering and leaving Route 12 and side roads throughout the area.

MICHIGAN CITY – 10TH AND 11TH STREET AREA

11th Street, now an eastbound-only one-way street, is expected to open on approximately 12/21/2023.

Mid-October 2023, Flaherty & Collins, the developer of the 11th Street Station/Garage building, began construction on the 11th Street Station/Garage structure. Work is expected to be complete December 2024. The site is bounded by 10th, 11th, Franklin and Pine Streets. Flaherty & Collins and Michigan City also plan a multi-use building to the north/west of the Station/Garage, with construction expected to begin in late fall 2023 and run through late 2025.

For more information:

Website – www.doubletrack-nwi.com

General Project Hotline – 1.219.850.4457