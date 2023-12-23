The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 54-year-old Alberto VALLE-CARRANZA of Northwest, Washington D.C.

On Wednesday (12/20) afternoon, members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force received information that VALLE-CARRANZA, wanted in connection with an early morning December 19th, Washington D.C homicide, had boarded a bus in Chicago and was traveling to Michigan City. With little time to spare, deputies quickly responded to intercept the bus.

Sergeants Keith Wilson and Ryan Elcock located the bus and held it until additional units with further information arrived on scene. FAST Sergeants Brett Swanson and Adam Hannon boarded the bus, and positively identified and detained VALLE-CARRANZA.

VALLE-CARRANZA was transported to the La Porte County Jail where he remains and is being held without bond for the offense of Second-Degree Murder while Armed.

Homicide Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department were at the #LCSO yesterday following up on their investigation.

VALLE-CARRANZA will go through an extradition process and will eventually be returned to Washington D.C.

Assisting: U.S. Marshals Service and Detective Sergeant James Lear