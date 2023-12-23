A maintenance unit from our LaPorte Sub District had a close call on Friday. While performing maintenance activities on I-94 east of U.S. 421, an attenuator and #yellowtruck were struck by a semi.
The attenuator was destroyed and truck damaged, coming to rest on the right shoulder. The semi and other crash debris ended up across the travel lanes, while a passenger vehicle also involved ended up on the left shoulder. This caused all possible lanes of travel to be blocked while crews worked to remove the vehicles and debris, on a busy day for holiday travel no less.
Thankfully, the attenuator did its job and our crew members were uninjured (a true Christmas miracle looking at the crash damage). Always be on the lookout for roadway crews, and be prepared to slow down and move over to give them room to work!