Officer-Involved Shooting
Preliminary information indicates that police responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of South Dixie Way in Roseland, IN, at approximately 05:08 AM Sunday morning, a St. Joseph County Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a Black 2004 Lincoln SUV, minutes later, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle fled leading responding officers in a pursuit. The pursuit eventually headed south on Capital Avenue / Elm Road. Officers with the Mishawaka Police Department joined in
the pursuit.
The driver of the Lincoln drove into a field approximately ½ mile south of the intersection of Elm Road and Tyler Road, in Marshall County. The driver then fled on foot. Officers located the suspect and shots were fired by a St. Joseph County Deputy and an Officer with the Mishawaka Police Department. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver has been identified as Johnny Lee Wood, 54 of Elkhart, IN. Family has been notified.
In accordance with department policies the Indiana State Police are investigating the on-duty use of a firearm by the officers. Also, in accordance with policy, the St. Joseph County Police officer involved in the shooting has been placed paid-administrative leave pending the outcome of the ISP investigation. All officers involved in the incident are cooperating with ISP investigators and all body
camera video has been turned over the State Police.
Any further information or updates will come from the Indiana State Police.