Franciscan Health is offering a 14-week book club focused on helping participants quit smoking and vaping for good.

The club will read “The Naked Mind Nicotine: The Science-Based Method to Reclaim Your Health and Take Control Easily,” by Annie Grace and William Porter. The authors combine science-backed, successful habit-breaking systems to end tobacco addiction. The book uncovers subconscious beliefs about smoking and vaping that keep people addicted to nicotine despite its well-known costs. With thought-provoking questions and exercises that spark clarity, the book helps jump start the journey to being nicotine-free while helping book club participants achieve healthier bodies and minds.

The group will discuss two chapters of the book at each week’s meeting.

Laura Arent, Franciscan Health tobacco treatment specialist and program director for Franciscan’s Aspire program, will lead the book club and offer tips and techniques to help participants through anxiety and urges they may experience while quitting nicotine products. Aspire is Franciscan’s multi-faceted tobacco cessation program designed to help people break free from addiction and move toward a healthier life.

Beyond the cost of the book, the book club is free of charge. Participants will have free access to the nicotine companion course, a chapter by chapter video guide to the book; free access to an additional video companion course from This Naked Mind Head Coach Scott Pinyard and author William Porter and free access to the private No Nicotine Community where participants can meet, support and be supported by others looking to heal their bodies and minds from the effects of nicotine.

The club meets virtually each week on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m.-12 p.m. Central from Jan. 17 through April 14.

To register, please contact Laura Arent at Laura.Arent@franciscanalliance.org. After enrolling, participants will receive an email with details and links for the meetings and supplemental materials.