Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL), a grantmaking foundation dedicated to empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well, announces the release of a video showcasing the impactful active living infrastructure projects it has invested in since November 2017. The video offers a glimpse into the transformative effects of these investments on residents, highlighting the foundation’s commitment to fostering healthier and more active lifestyles.

Since 2017, HFL has been at the forefront of supporting accessible spaces and programs that encourage physical activity and well-being. The video underscores the foundation’s dedication to enhancing local parks, trails, playgrounds, and other outdoor features that promote active living. Through partnerships with government entities and nonprofit organizations, thoughtful planning, and strategic investments, the foundation has played a pivotal role in revitalizing public spaces and creating opportunities for community members to engage in healthy activities.

The impact of these projects is evident in the revitalization of local parks, where families gather to enjoy nature, children play on state-of-the-art playgrounds, and individuals of all ages enjoy walking and jogging on paved and accessible scenic trails. The video captures the smiles of community members and the sense of camaraderie that has blossomed in these spaces, emphasizing the foundation’s role in fostering social connections and improving overall well-being.

The video features Fox Park, Red Mill County Park, Kesling Park, Friendship Botanic Gardens, and the mountain bike trails in Soldier’s Memorial Park. These are just a sample of the many places in La Porte County where HFL has invested in infrastructure to support active living.

“HFL believes in the transformative power of active living environments. Our investments aim to create spaces that not only promote physical health but also contribute to the social fabric of communities,” said Maria Fruth, HFL President and CEO. “This video is a testament to the positive impact that thoughtful infrastructure investments can have on the vitality and happiness of our communities.”