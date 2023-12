Please be advised there will be a One Day Delay in the recycling pickup schedule starting Monday, January 1 st New Year’s Day .

Friday’s pickup will be on Saturday.

Please remember to have your container curbside the night before or by 5:00 a.m. on your recycling day to insure pickup.

The Office and Compost Site will be closed Monday, January 1st for the New Year’s Holiday reopening Tuesday January 2nd at 8:00 am.