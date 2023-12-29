Three new department heads have been announced for Michigan City Mayor-elect Angie Nelson Deuitch’s incoming administration.

Chris Carter will become superintendent of the Refuse Department. Shong Smith will retain his position as director of the Street Department. And Brett Kelley Sr. will become director of Vector Control.

“A clean city is a welcoming city,” Nelson Deuitch said. “It’s imperative that our neighborhoods, streets and sidewalks are in good shape to ensure cleanliness and safety for Michigan City residents and visitors.”

Carter worked for the Refuse Department for 20 years, beginning as a driver and loader and finishing as assistant foreman when he left in 2018. When he returns as superintendent next week, he will bring back his experience driving routes, managing teams and writing safety recommendations.

“My goal is to make Michigan City environmentally sound through 21st -Century means,” Carter said. “This will mean efficiently managing residential pick-ups while maintaining safety protocols and environmental guidelines. Transparency, public safety and collaboration are vital components to keeping Michigan City thriving and expanding.”

Smith has worked for the Street Department for 25 years, the past four years as its director. In maintaining his position, he will continue to be responsible for the city’s road maintenance and preservation; snow removal operations; department budgets; and contracts with the Indiana Department of Transportation, La Porte County government, and Michigan City Board of Public Works and Safety.

“Public safety and the care of our roadways, alleys and city infrastructure has always been of the utmost importance to me,” Smith said. “My goal under Mayor-elect Angie Nelson Deuitch’s administration is to improve city services and quality of life using a more innovative approach, and utilizing technology to evolve and help move the city forward.”

Kelley has worked at the Michigan City Sanitary District for more than 12 years. He will transition in January to his new role as director of Vector Control, where he plans to establish a new advisory council allowing residents to act as “eyes and ears” and provide input for Vector Control employees and leadership.

“A clean environment is one of the chief social determinants contributing to longevity and good health,” Kelley said. “I will be introducing and implementing a modified concept known as ‘Blue Zones,’ and aggressively promoting recycling to address much of the trash and debris that litters our thoroughfares and vacant properties.