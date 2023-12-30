News release by La Porte Community School Corporation:

“In recent years, school districts nationwide have faced the critical challenge of a significant shortage of school bus drivers. This shortage not only disrupts daily transportation for students, but also impacts their access to quality education. To address this pressing issue, we have developed a plan that outlines strategic steps to attract school bus drivers, as well as an evaluation plan to review and adjust our efforts as needed. By implementing these measures, our goal is to hire additional drivers and substitutes to ensure reliable and safe transportation for students. Please help us promote our first round of open interviews, scheduled for January 10, 2024, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, at the LPCSC Transportation Center: 200 Stevens Road.”